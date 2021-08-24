Michael R. Strain: Hey, Republicans, stop fighting vaccine and mask mandates

Abbott argues that his posture towards public health measures is motivated by a commitment to “personal responsibility” ahead of “government mandates.” But efforts to use government power to prohibit private businesses from making decisions that they think are in their best interest is the opposite. It is heavy-handed government stopping private entities from exercising their own understanding of what is responsible and what their customers and employees want.

Businesses are the private property of their owners, whose liberties should be violated only to advance compelling social interests. It is appropriate that the law prohibits a cafe from turning away customers because of their race. It is also appropriate for the same business to be free to turn away customers wearing shorts and T-shirts. Sure, masks can be annoying. But the same could be said for neckties, and I am unaware of any efforts to impose government bans on office dress codes or school uniforms in the name of personal liberty.

Banning discrimination based on race is critical to advancing equality and justice, which trumps the business owner’s right to decide which groups of customers to serve. Banning inappropriate dress is a decision that is none of the government’s business.