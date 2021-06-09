Michael Starr Hopkins: Will regulators impede Biden’s cancer moonshot mission?

Second, the technology GRAIL is working on is still making its way through clinical trials and, if approved, would create a new market. At this stage, all of GRAIL’s competitors are conducting research in a nascent market with no products yet to compete against each other.

Just last week, the FTC announced it is withdrawing its injunction in federal court to allow the European Union’s merger review process to take precedence. This deference to EU regulators by the FTC on whether a merger between two U.S. companies can legally occur is the FTC allowing someone else to do its dirty work.

There is a better way — and Biden’s intervention could make the difference. The U.S. should lead the way in promoting early cancer detection and this merger is one way to do it. The vigilant regulators at the FTC have the ability to not only protect competition by accepting Illumina’s contractual concessions but they can simultaneously give an enormous boost to Biden’s cancer moonshot by helping to advance a major public health initiative to the benefit of all Americans.

At a minimum, the FTC should continue its work on reviewing this potential merger and consider advancing structural remedies amongst the parties to protect competition, bolster American innovation and deal a blow to cancer.

Michael Starr Hopkins is founder of Northern Starr Strategies, a public relations firm, and has worked on Democratic presidential campaigns. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.