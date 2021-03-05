Michael Webber: Texas’ power grid should diversify

This is like a replay of a movie we’ve watched before. And as everyone knows, the sequel is usually worse than the original. The most energy-abundant state in the nation suffered a catastrophic energy shortage. Again.

Almost a decade ago to the day, Texas endured a statewide freeze in February 2011. That cold snap caused some large thermal plants to trip offline, which triggered a cascading series of power plant failures elsewhere, leading to rolling blackouts for millions of people across the state.

Flash forward a decade and it happened again — but worse. There were failures throughout the power sector. Some solar farms were coated in snow and some wind turbines had ice on their blades, reducing renewable output to the grid. More critically, Texas lost more than 30 gigawatts of thermal capacity — natural gas, coal and nuclear power plants — because of frozen equipment, outages and freezes in the natural gas supply system. It’s as if we have not learned a single thing from 2011.

Unfortunately, because of Texas’ independent grid, we also did not have the ability to import power from neighboring states. And, critically, we reject climate science, which means we are not prepared for the reality of changing weather patterns.

Yesterday’s weather