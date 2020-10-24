Mike Miller: Don't sell our embattled, hardworking postal officials short

Mr. Smith required us to check the outside mailboxes at more frequent intervals than normally scheduled. The letters would get jammed in the mail slot and we’d have to open the mailbox and reach inside to pull them down to the bottom or else haul the letters inside if the mailbox was almost full. There was an inexplicable mailbox design flaw: a metal lip stuck out on the inside of the box where the drop chute joined the body of the mailbox. This lip protruded enough that it stopped the mail from sliding smoothly down to the bottom. Instead the envelopes would catch on the metal lip and accumulate and eventually jam up the mail drop slot. Mr. Smith was cognizant of this problem, so he sent us outside to check the mailboxes to ensure the slot was clear and could accept letters securely.

One rainy night several years ago I drove over to the Hewitt post office to mail some Christmas cards. When I pulled up to the outdoor mailbox, I could see that the mailbox was full, that Christmas cards stuck out of the drop slot and were getting wet in the downpour. I tried to push the cards down into the box but was only partly successful because the mailbox was so full. I managed to reach down inside to see if there was that same old protruding metal lip on the inside below the slot that had been such a problem for us at the Richardson post office decades ago. No, the modern design allowed for a smooth drop to the bottom.