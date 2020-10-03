Molly McGrath: Time to get serious about voting protocols, election choices

Cast an informed vote and research your candidates and ballot initiatives before casting your ballot.

Decide how you’ll cast your ballot: This year, voters have more options than ever before on how to cast their ballot. Voting by mail might be the safest option for many voters, and more than 83 percent of voters have that option this year. Most states allow voters to vote by mail every election cycle, and more have expanded access to vote by mail for the duration of the pandemic. Not sure how to vote by mail? The ACLU puts together a guide on vote-by-mail for every state. And why wait for a good thing — you should request your ballot now. Deadline to request a ballot by mail in Texas is Friday, Oct. 23. To ensure adequate time for delivery, leave ample time to request and return your ballot, as many states require that your ballot be received on or before Election Day.

Voting early is another great option. Many states allow voters to cast their ballot two weeks or more before Election Day, meaning more flexibility to work around your schedule and shorter lines. Because of the ongoing pandemic and to discourage the prospect of unhealthy congestion at polling places, the governor of Texas has added six days to the usual two weeks of early voting. You can also vote on Nov. 3, but think of Election Day more like a deadline, not the only option. If you don’t have time before, haven’t received your ballot or just like the tradition, you can head to your local polling place on Election Day. Just remember to take the proper precautions and to vote like your rights depend on it.

Molly McGrath is voting rights campaign strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union. Molly McGrath is voting rights campaign strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union.