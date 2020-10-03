Molly McGrath: Time to get serious about voting protocols, election choices

The weather is cooling, leaves are turning and late last week a Harvest Moon rose in the nighttime sky. Add the fact this is an even-numbered year and it means election season is here. Nov. 3 is now less than 29 days away, and we at the American Civil Liberties Union have been working for months nationwide to ensure voters safe and secure access to the ballot and to protect everyone’s rights while voting. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential that we not only protect our health but also our civil liberties, including our fundamental right to vote. It’s on all of us to make our plan to vote.
Check your voter registration status and voter identification requirements: For those of you who have recently moved or if you are a first time voter (welcome!), it’s essential that you update your registration or register to vote. Many states have voter registration deadlines as early as a month before Election Day, so get registered today. Even those of you who have voted for decades, it’s essential to confirm your voter registration status. Some states use unlawful voter roll purges that may have removed your name from the list, so it’s best to double check. Monday is the deadline to register to vote in this election in Texas.
Next, check your state’s ID requirements. Thirty-six states including Texas have some form of voter ID law in effect. Strict photo ID laws don’t affect all people equally, but every American’s voting rights are put at risk when state legislatures enact ID laws that cherry-pick the forms of IDs deemed acceptable. In Texas, it’s a particularly complicated matter, probably necessitating a call to your local county elections office.
Research your local races and ballot initiatives: We’ve all heard so much about the presidential election at the top of our ballot, but it’s crucial to vote for every race — and initiative — on your ballot. Every candidate and question can have a big impact on civil rights and liberties. Ballots differ based on state and locality with different candidates and questions (called ballot initiatives), which determine what kind of state you want to live in: a state that allows formerly incarcerated people to vote; a state that holds police accountable for brutality and killings; or a state that finally puts the nail in the coffin of racist Jim Crow-era laws. These questions were on the ballot for voters in Florida, Washington and Louisiana, respectively, in the 2018 midterm elections, and Americans voted to move their state forward toward a country where We the People means all of us.
Elected prosecutors, or district attorneys, are some of the most influential actors in the criminal justice system. They decide who to charge with crimes, whether to offer a second chance or send someone to prison, and when to hold police accountable. Prosecutors’ decisions and their influence over local and state criminal justice laws have been one of the primary drivers of incarceration and racial disparities throughout the justice system.
An elected sheriff, in most cases, has the authority to manage the local jail, arrest people, conduct traffic stops, collect fines, serve warrants, transport detained people, investigate crimes and voluntarily cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.
Cast an informed vote and research your candidates and ballot initiatives before casting your ballot.
Decide how you’ll cast your ballot: This year, voters have more options than ever before on how to cast their ballot. Voting by mail might be the safest option for many voters, and more than 83 percent of voters have that option this year. Most states allow voters to vote by mail every election cycle, and more have expanded access to vote by mail for the duration of the pandemic. Not sure how to vote by mail? The ACLU puts together a guide on vote-by-mail for every state. And why wait for a good thing — you should request your ballot now. Deadline to request a ballot by mail in Texas is Friday, Oct. 23. To ensure adequate time for delivery, leave ample time to request and return your ballot, as many states require that your ballot be received on or before Election Day.
Voting early is another great option. Many states allow voters to cast their ballot two weeks or more before Election Day, meaning more flexibility to work around your schedule and shorter lines. Because of the ongoing pandemic and to discourage the prospect of unhealthy congestion at polling places, the governor of Texas has added six days to the usual two weeks of early voting. You can also vote on Nov. 3, but think of Election Day more like a deadline, not the only option. If you don’t have time before, haven’t received your ballot or just like the tradition, you can head to your local polling place on Election Day. Just remember to take the proper precautions and to vote like your rights depend on it.
Molly McGrath is voting rights campaign strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union.
