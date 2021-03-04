Nathan Hecht: Civil legal aid must be considered essential

The increased need for civil legal help became so great that the Texas Supreme Court helped create the Texas Eviction Diversion Program to assist tenants and landlords struggling with paying or collecting rent due to COVID-19. Yet the problem remains. Many Texans are still struggling as they try to decide which bills they are able to pay this month and which ones they will have to let go past due. To compound the issue, Texans are now facing a crisis within a crisis as they are experiencing food and water insecurity and property loss from the winter storm on top of the economic hardships inflected upon them by the pandemic.

Civil legal aid remains essential for Texans facing obstacles beyond unemployment, evictions and damaged or destroyed property. Veterans who are denied their rightful benefits, elderly people who have been refused access to proper medical care and families that are continually on the verge of homelessness all depend on the irreplaceable work of the legal aid programs.

To keep these essential organizations and programs running, more funding is critical, especially as a primary source of legal funding, the Interest on Lawyers’ Trust Accounts program, declined significantly in 2020. In March 2020, just as COVID-19 began to wreak havoc on Texans, interest rates were cut unexpectedly, resulting in a 50% reduction in funds — about $750,000 per month — in just 13 days.