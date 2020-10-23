Nicole Bibbins Sedaca: America's politics ripe for our global enemies

A recent report about Department of Homeland Security leadership efforts to deemphasize reporting on Russian attacks is a concerning example. At a time when our country needs unified efforts to combat a national security threat, partisanship is dividing the debate at the highest levels.

Former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon pinpointed this dynamic in her warning, noting “(m)addeningly, the national conversation around election security has turned vitriolic, diversionary and unhelpful, and we are doing our enemies’ work for them.”

Like any threat to the United States, a cyberattack on American democracy is a shared threat to all Americans, not only to one group, one party or one person. The enemy’s objectives are immaterial to our shared responsibility to counter the threat.

If our electoral system is compromised, we lose the level playing field that allows candidates and parties to fairly and freely compete for leadership positions. All Americans must realize that unlike those issues for which we may have different views — immigration, foreign policy, health care — the integrity of our institutions and processes, including our elections, is a shared concern and responsibility.