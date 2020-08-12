Nikki England: Pandemic spurring shrewd career reassessments

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 55 million Americans have filed jobless claims as many business sectors shut down in early March to slow the spread of COVID-19. In the midst of this, we have heard stories about “essential businesses” and the exemplary people working to combat the pandemic and provide the rest of us with the supplies and care that we need. Those essential jobs are still very much in demand and are finally getting the respect they’ve always deserved.
Southern Careers Institute is a regional vocational school focused on in-demand trade programs and careers, including medical, technology and traditional trade programs. As we’ve seen during the pandemic, these labor sectors are essential to our health and well-being and to keep our economy going. As we have shifted to an online and hybrid model that allows students to continue their education in these critical fields, so has the perception of vocational training and a necessary workforce-training pipeline. Yet in many ways schools like SCI are still seen as secondary to a university education.
There is little question that there are more opportunities for those with post-secondary education than for those without. It’s time for high schools to acknowledge and embrace vocational training as valid an option as a university degree. In technology fields, for example, there is a tremendous skills gap; traditional four-year colleges are not graduating enough students in STEM fields to meet staffing demands.
In the field of cybersecurity alone, there is a shortage of 500,000 specialists, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. And recent events have shone a bright light on people in the medical profession. We see the hard-working doctors and nurses, of course, but working around the clock are also medical assistants, technicians, aides and office specialists supporting those efforts and performing essential work behind the scenes. Vocational schools train students for those jobs in less time and at a lower cost than a traditional university.
I believe that education is the way to move our country forward. I tell people that where your heart is, that’s where you should go. In light of furloughs and closures, many have discovered the job they had isn’t the one they want to return to. Others may have realized that a university education isn’t their preferred path, perhaps for economic reasons or a desire to enter the workforce more quickly. While no industry is exempt from the impact of a global pandemic, medical, technology and trade programs provide pathways to jobs that are always in demand and are likely to increase in the years to come.
I started at a community college, earning a two-year degree specializing in respiratory therapy with an eye on becoming a doctor. After working in the field for a while, I decided that my calling was to heal souls, not bodies, which led me into education. And the world today is showing us the various ways that education can help us heal.
I like to say that the key to success is to walk prideful in your knowledge but bathe it in humility. Through post-secondary education in any form, students can arm themselves with the self-confidence to succeed at the thing they love, and achieve financial security, while keeping an eye on how using those skills can help others and improve the world we live in.
Nikki England is the president of Southern Careers Institute, an accredited private institution with eight campuses across Texas , including in Waco, offering a diverse list of programs that create employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities.
