Octavio Martinez: Texas health organizations have a responsibility to promote vaccines

The deadly results speak for themselves. About 50% of Texas’ population is fully vaccinated, which is still well short of what experts think is necessary for herd immunity. Meanwhile, hospital intensive care units continue to be near capacity, people continue to defer needed treatments due to the crush of COVID-19 patients, and unvaccinated Texans continue to die. Health care workers who are still in the fight report growing levels of frustration, burnout and deteriorating mental health. This is exacerbated by the moral injury that comes from making life-and-death decisions and the whiplash of health care workers who were once hailed as heroes now being regularly assailed by patients and media personalities as pawns of the medical-industrial complex.

I have previously argued for an approach to vaccination that prioritizes equity and access. I have also argued that a narrow focus on vaccine hesitancy is unhelpful when there is still much we can do to build faith with communities on this issue. In fact, many Texans have done us proud when it comes to promoting vaccine access. Every day, we see ordinary people, who lack the expertise of health care professionals or the resources of large health care organizations, innovate approaches to getting more shots into more arms. What does it say to them that there are health care workers who would sooner quit than get vaccinated? What does it say to them that Joseph Mercola, a man who boasts the title of “doctor,” is one of the biggest and most influential purveyors of COVID-19 pseudoscience?