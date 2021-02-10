Octavio Martinez: Who addresses racial disparities and health equity in Texas?

Without such an office, accountability is absent.

The elimination of the office has left a hole in the system. No agency or commission is accountable for addressing racial disparities in our health and human services system. Although disparities exist across state agencies, disparities in health and human services are often the most damaging and penetrate broadly into other systems.

All states vary in how they report COVID-19 cases, but Texas is one of the worst, reporting race and ethnicity data for a mere 3% of its COVID-19 cases. Some have suggested that if the Office of Minority Health Statistics and Engagement still existed, these racial disparities could have been better investigated and reported or perhaps even prevented.

To be sure, the 2021 legislative session will be a challenging one. Lawmakers are tasked with writing a budget amid a COVID-driven economic recession that has dragged on for a year. Tough choices will need to be made, and there will be sincere arguments about what we can and can’t afford.