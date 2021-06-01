Octavio N. Martinez Jr.: Equity is playing a part in vaccine hesitancy in Texas

As tempting as it is to focus on stubborn or ignorant individuals, the real problem is twofold. First, we have a health care system that fails to engender trust. Second, the frenzied circumstances of the pandemic have led many to the unfortunate (and wrong) conclusion that listening to people is a luxury they can’t afford.

Another way is possible. We have an opportunity to design solutions that meet people where they are. The solutions that are working are the ones that recognize the disparities that exist and innovate ways to break down those barriers. Mobile vaccination sites, outreach through local churches and other grassroots, community-based efforts are among the most effective ways we have seen of helping people overcome their issues of access and trust.

Mount Pleasant in the northeastern part of our state near Texarkana illustrates what we can do once we make mobilizing community resources the main focus. Residents of this town of 16,000 were not the most receptive to vaccination — at more than 40% Hispanic, with many people undocumented, fear and mistrust of government was a barrier to vaccine acceptance.