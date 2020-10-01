Patricia Johnson: Trump's disdain for our military will have consequences

Military service is at the core of my family’s identity. My father was a member of the Greatest Generation and, like so many young men during World War II, he left for war just days after he married my mom. I grew up as part of a community of duty-bound military families serving abroad. After Sept. 11, my husband — the child of a Marine Corps family — joined the Army Reserves, leaving an illustrious D.C. law firm and a house full of children to deploy to Afghanistan and twice to Iraq. The legacy of prestige, the values and the sense of duty that have always come with uniformed service have long been a part of my life.
Since the start of his administration, President Trump has shown a clear disdain for military rank and file and leadership alike. As new reports emerge that he has called veterans “suckers” and “losers,” our sacrifices feel disrespected, our service cheapened and our faith in our leadership shaken to the core. I worry that another four years of Trump will strip the uniform of its meaning and its once proud legacy. Against a backdrop of disdain for service created by the president, recruiting will suffer and a stain will be cast across generations of honorable service.
Although Trump initially surrounded himself with men of honor, those who stood up to him were often sidelined and publicly ridiculed when they did not show blind allegiance to his regime. One immediately thinks of former Defense Secretary and popular former Marines Corps Gen. Jim Mattis, branded by Trump “the world’s most overrated general” after duty in the Persian Gulf War as well as wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Army Lt. Col. Alex Vindman — who testified truthfully under oath, albeit adversely to Trump — was bullied, intimated and publicly ridiculed till retirement in February. And Trump has repeatedly denigrated the sacrifice of our honored dead and openly disparaged the wounded.
Perhaps the clearest evidence of President Trump’s total lack of regard for the values espoused by our military is in the military representatives he does promote. These men present to America the worst possible face of the military. He pardoned — and has since included in White House events — former Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher, described by his fellow snipers as “indiscriminate, reckless and bloodthirsty.” Army Maj. Mathew Golsteyn was also pardoned by Trump, even after he admitted in a 2016 interview with Fox News to killing an unarmed man because he thought he might be a bomb maker. And, of course, there is an admitted liar, former Army Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who, according to President Trump, is a “wonderful man” who has been treated “very unfairly.” Trump even went so far as to nominate retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata, who admitted to adulterous affairs, called President Obama a terrorist and tweeted that the former CIA Director should “suck on his pistol,” for Undersecretary of Defense for Policy.
Trump makes a mockery of bedrock military principles such as honor and sacrifice and military justice. He has forced proud members of the military to perform in ways no one could have anticipated, making many consider the limits of their oaths. He ordered them to the border to paint fences, ordered them to surround the White House and forcefully clear out peaceful protesters, used them as pawns to further his political agenda. He has insulted war heroes such as Navy aviator John McCain, called generals “dopes and babies.” He has ignorantly described the symptoms of soldiers with traumatic brain injuries as having slight headaches and has reportedly suggested that Americans are made uncomfortable by the presence of amputees.
The corrosive effect of President Trump’s abhorrent conduct is already evident. For generations, military children have followed in the footsteps of their parents and enlisted, but now military families like mine are less likely to want their kids to serve. In an era when the commander in chief cannot understand the meaning of selfless service, when he cannot empathize with the sacrifice that our families have made, when he is willing to politicize the uniform, recruitment has fallen to the lowest number in years.
Trump claims to have done more for the military than any other president, yet in reality he has done nothing but diminish the sacrifices of those who serve and all the loved ones they leave behind. We cannot allow Trump to unravel the very reasons our young men and women give up home, family, friends and their very safety to serve our country. I grew up believing that service in our military is our nation’s highest calling. We cannot elect a commander in chief who has clearly demonstrated that he feels otherwise.
Patricia Johnson is a military spouse and founder of non-profit organizations that support military families, including Salute Our Services and Kids Serve Too.
