Patricia Johnson: Trump's disdain for our military will have consequences

Perhaps the clearest evidence of President Trump’s total lack of regard for the values espoused by our military is in the military representatives he does promote. These men present to America the worst possible face of the military. He pardoned — and has since included in White House events — former Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher, described by his fellow snipers as “indiscriminate, reckless and bloodthirsty.” Army Maj. Mathew Golsteyn was also pardoned by Trump, even after he admitted in a 2016 interview with Fox News to killing an unarmed man because he thought he might be a bomb maker. And, of course, there is an admitted liar, former Army Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who, according to President Trump, is a “wonderful man” who has been treated “very unfairly.” Trump even went so far as to nominate retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata, who admitted to adulterous affairs, called President Obama a terrorist and tweeted that the former CIA Director should “suck on his pistol,” for Undersecretary of Defense for Policy.