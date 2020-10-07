Patricia Lee Refo: Relief for drowning renters, landlords must be priority

This assistance is desperately needed to supplement and reinforce the important but limited protections American families received under the Sept. 4 evictions moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the CDC’s moratorium provides critical relief from the threat of eviction for adults and children in many locations across the country, it doesn’t include federal rental assistance to address the mounting rental debt and landlord expenses. It’s a temporary and incomplete remedy. As the debts of both renters and property owners accumulate, they will suffer severe financial harm when the moratorium expires at the end of the year.

What’s more, without financial relief, the eviction crisis will resume as soon as the moratorium ends.

For example, a staggering 30 million to 40 million people (29 percent to 43 percent of renter households, according to The Aspen Institute analysis of U.S. Census data) could be at risk of eviction for nonpayment of rent due to COVID-19-related job and wage loss. And the upheaval of an eviction can have a devastating impact on the tenant’s ability to keep a job or seek new work.