Patrick Hedger: Antitrust laws risk being prostituted for political ends

And for the last half-century or so American antitrust law has been grounded in what is known as the consumer welfare standard. It’s not a complicated concept: Antitrust action is generally only pursued if a merger, acquisition or practice of a company or companies is harming the consumer through things such as higher prices. In the case of big tech, it’s hard to see where this is occurring.

Many of the consumer-

facing services provided by firms such as Facebook and Google are provided at no cost to the consumer. Those businesses are fueled by advertising, which has seen collapsing prices.

One of the key complaints against Amazon? Their prices are too low. Even in hardware sales, a cornerstone of Apple’s business, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates prices have been cut in half over the last decade.

Simply put, any case against these big tech firms would be very wonky and therefore very weak. You’d be hard-pressed to find an American who would have rather gone through the last few months of coronavirus-related shutdowns without being able to order cheap supplies from Amazon or connect with loved ones on Facebook from their Google Android or Apple iPhone.