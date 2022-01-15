Paul Morinville: Big Tech smash and grab is the real threat

I’ve started a few small Texas companies in recent years in both Georgetown and Dallas, but patent trolls have never sued me for patent infringement. Not even once.
After all, patent infringement lawsuits can turn into some of the most expensive litigation in the United States, often costing millions of dollars. Small companies just do not have enough money to even cover the litigation costs of the patent holder. So contrary to a column by Jean Anne Booth [“The patent troll menace,” Dec. 8], patent trolls don’t generally attack small companies because a patent lawsuit against a small company is guaranteed to lose money for the patent holder.
For entrepreneurs here in Texas, Big Tech is the big threat. Big Tech multinationals steal patented technologies from startups like mine, and they keep doing it because laws protecting patent rights for startups have been gutted by Big Tech lobbying in Washington.
By dominating the internet, Big Tech multinationals regulate access to entire markets through their app stores, devices, online stores and search engines. They don’t put much energy into inventing new stuff because they monitor what sells and then just steal it, embed it into their products, saturate the market and run the startup out of business.
In other words, it’s a Big Tech smash and grab.
A really good example of the Big Tech smash and grab involves ParkerVision Inc. ParkerVision is like many startups that invent important technology. It created a computer chip that revolutionized the wireless industry, turning mobile phones into smartphones. And you guessed it, Big Tech stole it, forcing ParkerVision into patent litigation in the federal courts of Waco and elsewhere.
ParkerVision needed a very small radio frequency (RF) transceiver. RF transceivers convert radio signals into digital signals so that a computer can use it. Big Tech believed that the radio signal should not be destroyed, so they used a decades old technology called a superheterodyne transceiver, superhet for short. But superhets could not be put on a single computer chip, and this made RF transceivers bulky and power hungry. If you remember cellphones back in the 1990s, you know what I mean.
ParkerVision first tried to improve the superhet but quickly learned what Big Tech experts already knew — it could not be improved. ParkerVision then questioned the Big Tech consensus that the incoming radio signal should not be destroyed. After all, once it’s converted to a digital signal, it is no longer used. So, ParkerVision went against the Big Tech status quo, and instead of preserving the radio signal, ParkerVision destroyed it by transferring its energy to the digital signal. Surprisingly, this produced a superior digital signal using only a couple of parts that could easily be put on a single computer chip.
ParkerVision’s new patented technology shocked Big Tech giants with greater range, faster data, improved signal quality of RF transceivers. Because it was all on a single chip, it enabled the miniaturization of RF transceivers, thereby opening space for all the features of future smartphones.
Soon Qualcomm, a Big Tech wireless multinational, and the rest of the wireless industry stole the technology. But as a Qualcomm executive said at the time, ParkerVision’s technology “is virtually the holy grail of RF receiver designs.” So, it is ParkerVision’s technology that changed the wireless industry forever, making possible the smartphone.
Big Tech can grab whatever technology they want because they smashed the legal framework protecting the patents of startups. Due to Big Tech lobbying, the U.S. Supreme Court effectively eliminated injunctions, which means that you can’t stop Big Tech from stealing your inventions. The America Invents Act created administrative tribunals in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office with a sole purpose of invalidating patents. Unaccountable government lawyers run these tribunals and are bonused to invalidate patents. Kill rates are above 80 percent, and most are patents that belong to startups.
Booth wants us to support Texas Sen. John Cornyn’s Restoring the America Invents Act, which makes those administrative tribunals even worse for startups by enabling Big Tech to smash more patents so they can grab the technology.
Big Tech is the big threat to startups — not some patent troll cartoon invented by Big Tech to prop up a scary story that enables them to take what is not theirs and profit from it.
Paul Morinville is former executive with Dell Technologies, as well as a Texas inventor and entrepreneur with multiple early-stage tech companies focused on enterprise software, video processing, artificial intelligence and more in the U.S and Asia. He is the founder of US Inventor, an advocacy firm representing inventors and startups in Washington, D.C.