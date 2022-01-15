Paul Morinville: Big Tech smash and grab is the real threat

In other words, it’s a Big Tech smash and grab.

A really good example of the Big Tech smash and grab involves ParkerVision Inc. ParkerVision is like many startups that invent important technology. It created a computer chip that revolutionized the wireless industry, turning mobile phones into smartphones. And you guessed it, Big Tech stole it, forcing ParkerVision into patent litigation in the federal courts of Waco and elsewhere.

ParkerVision needed a very small radio frequency (RF) transceiver. RF transceivers convert radio signals into digital signals so that a computer can use it. Big Tech believed that the radio signal should not be destroyed, so they used a decades old technology called a superheterodyne transceiver, superhet for short. But superhets could not be put on a single computer chip, and this made RF transceivers bulky and power hungry. If you remember cellphones back in the 1990s, you know what I mean.