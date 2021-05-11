Paul Steidler: Fixing our most important and vulnerable infrastructure – the electric grid

America’s most important infrastructure is also our most vulnerable — the electric grid.

Without electricity, there is no water or sewage service, vast amounts of food go bad, and modern life comes to a halt. Chaos ensues.

The electric grid faces two formidable challenges. Like other infrastructure, much of it is old and needs to be replaced. The average age of transmission infrastructure in the United States is 40 years old, with 25 percent of the grid at least 50 years old.

Second, the electric grid is literally on the screens of foreign adversaries (e.g. China, Russia and Iran) who have been attacking it. They are also developing new and more penetrating techniques to bring it down at will via cyberattacks.

“Our adversaries and strategic competitors will increasingly use cyber capabilities — including cyber espionage, attack and influence — to seek political, economic and military advantage over the United States and its allies and partners,” said Dan Coats, former Director of National Intelligence, during U.S. Senate testimony in January 2019.

The wave of warnings has continued in reports from government agencies and others.