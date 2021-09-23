Paul Stekler: How Democrats can win Texas in 2022

And we now have the Texas GOP allocating about $1 billion to keep building a Rio Grande border wall that is an environmental disaster and does virtually nothing, along with legislation that empowers neighbors and strangers to sue anyone abetting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, with a bounty as their reward.

Gradually, what the state Republicans have done this year is sinking in. The latest UT Texas Policy Project poll showed that 52% of Texans think the state is headed in the wrong direction, the worst recorded percentage since 2008. Gov. Greg Abbott’s disapproval ratings have risen to 50%.

The issues are there for Democratic candidates who are skillful enough to use them. But in a country and a state suffering from two viruses, the coronavirus and political polarization, both of which are killing us, perhaps this is also the moment for a message that transcends pure politics.

Can a message of working together, not hating those you disagree with, cut through in Texas? A message of acknowledging and pledging to try and cure the sickness of division? Can we do better than pitting Texan against Texan for ideological and partisan gain?

This message, on top of a reaction to the divisive actions taken by our state’s elected leaders, just might resonate. Delivered by candidates capable of gaining the attention of Texans. It’s a message that just might win.

Paul Stekler is a documentary filmmaker and the Wofford Denius Chair in Entertainment Studies in the Moody College of Communication at The University of Texas at Austin. Karl Rove appears in his 2004 film “Last Man Standing: Politics, Texas Style.”