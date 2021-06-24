Paul Stekler: Texas Democrats cannot give up on the 2022 elections

If you were surprised by the recently completed legislative session’s focus on far-right social issues — permitless gun carry, fetal heartbeat abortion restrictions, curbs on teaching race in public schools, transgender athletes, and voting restrictions — and not on definitive solutions to the breakdown of our energy grid, be prepared for even more in July’s special session.

Elections have consequences and the only way to change this dynamic is for Democrats to not abandon the field in 2022, no matter how daunting the task. The first step is for someone to seriously challenge Gov. Greg Abbott, someone who needs no introduction to the Texas electorate: Beto O’Rourke.

You may have heard all the reasons why he should not run.

Another statewide defeat will finish his career. He ran too far to the left in the presidential election. The Democrats’ crushed expectations in 2018 prove this is an overwhelmingly red state. Mexican Americans are moving into the GOP column.

But these reasons are not insurmountable. As of late, O’Rourke has been all over television and social media, keeping up a presence in the minds of Texans. Remember that Texas liberal icon Ralph Yarborough lost three statewide races before becoming a senator.