Paul Stekler: Texas Democrats hoping for Hail Matthew pass in 2022?

McConaughey probably would do better running as an independent, but only if there wasn’t another Democrat on the ballot to drain away anti-Abbott votes. But what happens the minute he’s asked to take a stand on defunding Planned Parenthood, permitless gun carry, the latest GOP voter legislation, bills targeting trans kids and so on? Each of these has passionate supporters on both sides.

But I think the idea of polling him here is missing the point if you want to speculate about the next election cycle. Is 2022 really so hopeless for Texas Democrats that they have to hope for a hail Mary — or a hail Matthew — pass?

Given the high expectations, 2020 was not a good Democratic year in Texas. But some things were closer than you might think. If you flipped just 10,784 votes in nine state House districts, less than 0.1% of the more than 11 million statewide voters, Democrats win those seats and take power in the Texas House of Representatives. Remember that President Joe Biden lost Texas by only 5.6% and just three years ago, Beto O’Rourke almost pulled in a slate of statewide Democrats — the closest statewide contests in more than two decades.