Peaches Henry: Waco ISD Board of Trustees, sign the contract to keep Transformation Waco

Waco ISD’s Board of Trustees should continue its contract with Transformation Waco. Our students should not have to endure the instability that would come should Transformation Waco end. Continuing the contract with Transformation Waco, without inserting poison pill elements designed to destroy the zone later, is fiscally, academically and socially sound.

The in-district charter, which operates five campuses in Waco ISD, was created in 2018 to better serve students and turn around schools with low academic performance by providing academic interventions and intensive wraparound services. Since the zone’s inception, its strategy has been to position public schools as hubs for communities that integrate academics, youth development, family and community engagement, and that bring an infusion of health and social services.

To forfeit roughly $3.6 million in additional funds that Transformation Waco would receive over the next two years seems the height of fiscal irresponsibility. These resources are so important now as our students recover from the COVID-19 pandemic that has disproportionately impacted communities of color, which represent a majority of our school district population.

Academically, the zone was making measurable progress in student achievement before the pandemic, but now is starting over just like schools worldwide. As Waco NAACP president, I have seen firsthand the impact community organizations like ours and the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa had when we partnered with the zone and WISD for the Hidden Figures Project, aimed at getting young women interested in STEM courses. Transformation Waco applied for and received a grant for high-quality after-school programming at no cost to parents. Because of these established partnerships, the zone has provided summer learning experiences where hundreds of students have spent June and July in enrichment opportunities designed to prevent a summer slide.

Socially, the zone provided much-needed services before the pandemic. During this post-pandemic era, our students, families and community need the services provided by the zone more than ever. If Transformation Waco’s contract is extended, they will continue to receive them. All five campuses in the zone have family support specialists on staff. These social workers directly connect students and families with needed resources and meaningful connections to the schools. Also, the zone provides students access to services like Telehealth for Schools and the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Vision Center.

I simply do not understand why the superintendent and some school board members seem determined to dismantle Transformation Waco — an initiative that was succeeding prior to the pandemic and seems absolutely necessary post-pandemic.

Waco ISD Board of Trustees, sign the contract.

Peaches Henry is the president of the Waco NAACP and a professor at McLennan Community College. She is a longtime volunteer for and supporter of Waco ISD.