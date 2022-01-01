Perry L. Glanzer: Baylor must pursue Christ-animated solutions

Second, to reiterate, I support efforts to correct Baylor’s past racial injustices by enhancing the diversity of faculty, staff and students. In fact, Baylor’s current efforts in this area, albeit a bit top-down, can actually provide an example of how to organize similar support for the Christian mission.

Third, I support Baylor’s successful effort to become and stay a top-tier research institution. That said, R1 is not a measure of whether, in President Linda Livingstone’s words, “Baylor infuses the quest for solutions, at the highest levels, with the university’s distinct Christian voice and mission.” Baylor leadership appears uninterested in investing in identifying it, nurturing it, measuring it and rewarding it when it happens.

Fourth, I am not arguing that Baylor does not help faculty improve their general teaching, scholarship and service. It does. For example, I participated in a wonderful summer program sponsored by Baylor’s Academy for Teaching and Learning that helps faculty development in the areas of teaching and scholarship. I thought the quality of Baylor’s offerings were superb. Yet this program was also similar to what I think I would find in secular universities, apart from a one-hour lecture about Baylor’s Baptist heritage.