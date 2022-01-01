Perry L. Glanzer: Baylor must pursue Christ-animated solutions

I have been surprised by reaction to my Dec. 5 essay regarding what I contend is Baylor University’s Christian stagnation. I have now read five Trib responses to my argument. Most displayed an understandable defensiveness that results when something you love is criticized. When that happens, however, I would hope that colleagues would read even more closely.
Unfortunately, only one response, authored by C. Stephen Evans, Baylor professor of philosophy and humanities, dealt with my central argument. To reiterate, my core concern is with the lack of faculty and administrative incentives at Baylor for engaging the Christian mission.
Before expanding upon that point, I respond to some misinterpretations of my earlier argument. First, I should be clear that in other areas of Baylor, such as athletics, student life, spiritual life, and basic biblical and theological education, the Christian mission is wonderfully robust. Coincidentally, student life staff members are asked to specify their contribution to Baylor’s Christian mission in their annual reviews — something faculty are not asked to do.
Second, to reiterate, I support efforts to correct Baylor’s past racial injustices by enhancing the diversity of faculty, staff and students. In fact, Baylor’s current efforts in this area, albeit a bit top-down, can actually provide an example of how to organize similar support for the Christian mission.
Third, I support Baylor’s successful effort to become and stay a top-tier research institution. That said, R1 is not a measure of whether, in President Linda Livingstone’s words, “Baylor infuses the quest for solutions, at the highest levels, with the university’s distinct Christian voice and mission.” Baylor leadership appears uninterested in investing in identifying it, nurturing it, measuring it and rewarding it when it happens.
Fourth, I am not arguing that Baylor does not help faculty improve their general teaching, scholarship and service. It does. For example, I participated in a wonderful summer program sponsored by Baylor’s Academy for Teaching and Learning that helps faculty development in the areas of teaching and scholarship. I thought the quality of Baylor’s offerings were superb. Yet this program was also similar to what I think I would find in secular universities, apart from a one-hour lecture about Baylor’s Baptist heritage.
Again, what I argue is that Baylor does not provide incentives to develop faculty in uniquely Christian teaching, scholarship and service. Most new Baylor faculty receive their Ph.D.s at secular institutions where they were not offered opportunities to gain expertise in this endeavor. We cannot assume they will just pick it up along the way. Often, they do not. In addition, we cannot assume chairs and deans know how to create unique reward systems for such efforts. From my limited observation most do not.
So what might that development specifically involve? Baylor’s leadership recently discussed expanding the reach of a weeklong retreat offered by the Institute for Faith and Learning that focuses on these issues. That would help, but relying upon a one weeklong retreat to accomplish this part of the Christian mission, while vitally important, is like expecting youth camp to accomplish Christian youth discipleship. More is needed.
Thus, besides Evans’ two helpful ideas, I offer three additional suggestions. First, in addition to the internal grants Baylor offers to improve teaching, scholarship or service in general, Baylor could offer internal grants that encourage faculty to explore how to infuse Christianity into their teaching, scholarship and service — what I call Christ-animated teaching, scholarship and service.
Second, Baylor could incentivize chairs and deans to encourage faculty development in this area. For example, there are Christian universities that provide budgets for faculty to be involved in one of the numerous professional societies that discuss the relationship between Christianity and one’s discipline (e.g., faith and philosophy, etc.). Chairs and deans could reward faculty for unique contributions to these professional societies or other forms of Christian teaching, scholarship or service.
Finally, Baylor could reward faculty or administrative creativity in this area. For example, one of the weaknesses we find in senior surveys is that most Baylor students have the same materialistic and self-oriented views of the good life and life purpose with which they arrived. Baylor fails to transform students regarding these two important areas of life. We could reward faculty, administrators or staff who find creative curricular or co-curricular solutions to this problem (e.g., a first or final year seminar).
Overall, if we promise to offer students a Christian education for $250,000, we should at the very least try to incentivize Christian teaching, scholarship and service to back up that promise (over many other noble but secondary priorities). Otherwise, Baylor may gain and retain R1 but watch its soul and its integrity wither throughout the process.
Perry L. Glanzer is an educational foundations professor at Baylor University and editor-in-chief of Christian Scholar’s Review. His books include “Christ-Enlivened Student Affairs: A Guide to Christian Thinking and Practice in the Field” (Abilene Christian University Press, 2020) and “The Outrageous Idea of Christian Teaching” (Oxford University Press, 2019).