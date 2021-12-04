Perry L. Glanzer: Baylor’s stagnant Christian commitment

In fact, Baylor’s faculty development regarding the Christian mission has for years mimicked the worst kind of Baptist church polity. In some Baptist churches, leaders are only concerned with public professions of faith, but there is little interest in “discipleship.” Baylor’s approach to faculty is similar. Leaders expect a public profession of faith from prospective faculty in an interview with the provost’s office and as long as you make such a profession, you’re in. Baylor provides little guidance, however, about what Christian teaching, mentoring or research might involve once professors arrive on campus — or accountability, reward or incentives for engaging in Christian service and scholarship.

The reality is, when it comes to faculty formation, the Christian mission is not a high priority at Baylor University, compared to other goals like becoming an elite “R1” research institution. Thus, although millions have been poured into helping Baylor become R1, there are no specific financial incentives to help faculty do Christian scholarship, learn more about Christian teaching (versus teaching and learning in general) or to encourage Christian service. Moreover, there is no clarity about what “Christian” even means at Baylor, despite the administration’s constant insistence that our school is “unambiguously Christian.”