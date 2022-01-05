Pete Sessions: Artful deception — A reflection of the circumstances of January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and an evaluation of the environment thereafter

Speaker Pelosi sits in her Capitol castle on a witch-hunt against Republicans and former President Donald Trump. Her focus is not to find the truth or make solution-oriented actions, but to continue pushing an agenda that redirects Americans to further discord, hate and partisanship. As of today, January 6, 2022, Democrats and the Select Committee have made no progress getting to the bottom of what led to the catastrophic security failure on January 6, 2021.

Democrats in partnership with the mainstream media have taken every opportunity to deceive Americans by misleading and meritless rhetoric. Speaker Pelosi and her phony Select Committee point their fingers at everyone else all while denying to testify in front of Congress themselves. Republicans issued preservation and production orders to the U.S. Capitol Police, the House Sergeant at Arms, the Architect of the Capitol and the House Chief Administrative Officer for all documents related to the Capitol’s security preparedness status on January 6, as well as the events of that day. All of the entities directly under the control of the Speaker have, not only, refused to comply, but they are also blocking the review of all communications between the Speaker’s office and law enforcement officials leading up to and on January 6.