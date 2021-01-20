Pete Sessions: Electoral College challenge not intended to alter the election outcome

Every four years, after a presidential election, there is a constitutionally mandated process whereby the results of the election are presented formally to process in Congress. The Electoral College is certified by the vice president along with both congressional bodies in a joint session. For the past five presidential elections, individual members from the House and Senate utilized this process to present information that almost universally resulted in an opportunity for review to address reported inconsistencies. This review takes into consideration election procedures, election law and assesses the future need to make updates to our system. With transparency and feedback, this constitutional process allows the United States of America to continue leading as an example of freedom and democracy. It is imperative that we uphold this practice so that we can stand in any of the world’s governmental bodies and ask that they hold the same standard in their elections. America sets the precedent and we need to live up to this ongoing challenge.