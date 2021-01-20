Pete Sessions: Electoral College challenge not intended to alter the election outcome

Every four years, after a presidential election, there is a constitutionally mandated process whereby the results of the election are presented formally to process in Congress. The Electoral College is certified by the vice president along with both congressional bodies in a joint session. For the past five presidential elections, individual members from the House and Senate utilized this process to present information that almost universally resulted in an opportunity for review to address reported inconsistencies. This review takes into consideration election procedures, election law and assesses the future need to make updates to our system. With transparency and feedback, this constitutional process allows the United States of America to continue leading as an example of freedom and democracy. It is imperative that we uphold this practice so that we can stand in any of the world’s governmental bodies and ask that they hold the same standard in their elections. America sets the precedent and we need to live up to this ongoing challenge.
On Jan. 6, in a joint session, the U.S. Congress met with Vice President Mike Pence presiding. From the outset, Vice President Pence made it clear that he and the members of Congress understood that Joe Biden secured enough electoral votes to become the 46th president of the United States. However, the procedure still must take place in which the vice president asks if there are any “objections to counting the certificate of vote” of each state. In agreement, a Senator and House member for both Arizona and Pennsylvania brought forth information to object to the certification of the Electoral College. This is consistent with those of Democratic members in the past — for example, the election of President George W. Bush in the year 2000. Those objections were argued and considered on both sides of the aisle. It was a process by which the United States and the people who voted brought forth their areas for review.
A vote in support of a challenge to the Electoral College electors was not intended to alter the election outcome. We were simply following the constitutional procedure, recommending states reconsider and recertify based on an evaluation of new evidentiary information. It is important to note that neither Arizona nor Pennsylvania would have changed the outcome of the election.
National media and politically interested people have falsely accused Republicans of misconduct by using this constitutionally outlined process. At no point was any objection made that would adversely affect votes that would deny the certification of the election to President Joe Biden. Simply put, we went through the proper procedure to ask the states in question to review new information about voting irregularities and abnormalities. As in the past, substantial claims need to be vetted. It remains undone. I stand my decisions, votes, and still believe we need further evaluation so that we can move forward as a nation. Elections are the most important process in our republic. Moreover, it is vital that we ensure they are free and fair. As the saying goes, “sunlight is the best disinfectant…”
Rep. Pete Sessions, a Waco native, represents Texas’ 17th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Previously, he represented the 5th and 32nd districts from 1997-2019 and chaired the National Republican Congressional Committee from 2009-12.