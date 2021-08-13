Pete Sessions: House Select Committee will produce an incomplete report

It is important to note that the Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman chose not to make herself available when requested to testify, under oath, to the operational intelligence received prior to January 6, 2021. She had been in charge of the intelligence apparatus for the Capitol Police. The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chairwoman of the House Administration Committee are responsible for security and operations of the Capitol complex. Both indicated they would not be available for questions under oath related to the House select committee's inquiry, and not provide any information leading up to the events of January 6, 2021.

Speaker Pelosi, along with the Senate Majority Leader, directs operations and security of the Capitol complex. Information, that only she knows, must be a part of any investigation and she should be open to questions from members of Congress. It is important that facts discovered by the DOJ, law enforcement, and legal trials be incorporated into the report generated by the Select Committee. The legislation that authorized the Select Committee required a report completion date by the end of 2021. However, any artificial deadline without those facts included would render the report incomplete.