Pete Sessions: House Select Committee will produce an incomplete report

In reply to the Waco Tribune article published by guest columnist Laraine DuPuy [August 1], I respond with respect to her views.
Ms. DuPuy writes about three points and wishes to hold me personally accountable for the events of January 6, without a balance of outcomes or my previous responses.
First, I agreed with a large number of Americans who believed voting abnormalities in several states needed to be addressed. To resolve questions in these respective jurisdictions, I believed investigations would need to be completed to properly and legally conduct audits. I expressed my opinion on a social media post prior to being sworn in as a new Member of Congress. The social media post was immediately removed as a riot became apparent on January 6, 2021. Acting to the contrary would have been insensitive to the outrageous actions that occurred at the Capitol.
Second, Americans deserve answers to questions of law and processes that underpin the security of our Democracy. With respect to the hearings being conducted in Washington, DC: I participated to seek information from federal officials who, under oath, provided day of and day after information. This was a public display of facts related to the riot. This is consistent with my duties serving on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. I remain concerned that the Biden administration’s use of the Department of Justice to oppose ongoing efforts of compliance with election laws and processes are purely partisan.
It is important to note that the Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman chose not to make herself available when requested to testify, under oath, to the operational intelligence received prior to January 6, 2021. She had been in charge of the intelligence apparatus for the Capitol Police. The Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chairwoman of the House Administration Committee are responsible for security and operations of the Capitol complex. Both indicated they would not be available for questions under oath related to the House select committee's inquiry, and not provide any information leading up to the events of January 6, 2021.
Speaker Pelosi, along with the Senate Majority Leader, directs operations and security of the Capitol complex. Information, that only she knows, must be a part of any investigation and she should be open to questions from members of Congress. It is important that facts discovered by the DOJ, law enforcement, and legal trials be incorporated into the report generated by the Select Committee. The legislation that authorized the Select Committee required a report completion date by the end of 2021. However, any artificial deadline without those facts included would render the report incomplete.
Lastly, it is without question that Speaker Pelosi denied the proposed appointments of certain Republican members to the committee. She self-appointed two members of our party to further politicize the appearances of the committee. Thus, I voted against an incomplete and partisan committee makeup.
The Select Committee is Mrs. Pelosi rushing to a verdict rather than addressing the facts of the case. She is ignoring relevant information that would provide clarity and certainty in the minds of the American people. Personally, I feel it is a regrettable decision by the majority leadership to shortcut the process providing an unclear and incomplete “answer” to the events that transpired that tragic day