Peter Grossman: Renewables are no answer for blackouts

As for solar, there’s an awful lot of sunlight somewhere during the day in the U.S. that could be producing power and charging up gigantic batteries so they can discharge when and where the sun isn’t shining — like Texas in mid-February.

The all-renewable dream entails creating a “supergrid” interconnecting all electric generation in the lower 48 states of the U.S. or better still all of North America — from the Canadian arctic to the deserts of Baja.

It would, of course, require thousands of miles of high voltage power lines and cost trillions of dollars to build.

But no matter what we spend, we won’t prevent blackouts. In fact, a continent-wide 100 percent renewable electric system could actually turn local or state blackouts into calamities of enormous scope and cost. As we’ve learned over the years, sometimes interconnections will prevent blackouts, but at other times, interconnections will spread them, where with each local failure the demand on the rest of the system becomes so great that electricity-generating equipment shuts itself down to prevent damage.