Peter Kultgen: County offices, state judiciary should be nonpartisan

In the past decade, we have all witnessed the negative effects of the increasing partisan divide at the national, state, and local levels. Sadly, this divide seems to be tearing at our social fabric and emphasizing our differences at the expense of what we have in common. The tenor of our political dialogue has become less conversational and much more accusatory. In most cases, when partisanship is introduced into any area of governance, the outcome is rarely in the best interest of the public.
Political parties have been with us since the early days of our republic. In my view, partisan politics makes sense for the executive and legislative branches of our federal and state governments as it enables citizens to select candidates who champion the issues they believe are the most important. It also provides a mechanism for the debates and compromises that are the lifeblood of a democracy.
However, when it comes to county government and the state judiciary, it is a different matter altogether. If county offices were nonpartisan, like our city councils and school boards, our local officials would be responsive and accountable to the entire community, while the best and brightest candidates would emerge in the process. Given the local and pragmatic nature of their work, is there any credible reason why our county judge, county commissioners, sheriff, county courts at law, district judges, justices of the peace, constables or any other county official should be affiliated with national political parties?
Furthermore, if we elected county-level officials on the merits and without regard to their affiliation with national political parties, it would eliminate the need for primary and runoff elections, while reducing the substantial campaign costs associated with those elections.
As most voters know, in our primary and general elections, we are faced with voting on numerous regional and statewide judicial contests and most of us, if we are honest, have little knowledge of who the candidates are or how these courts function. One possible solution would be a nonpartisan commission that would appoint judges or recommend appointments for the governor to confirm. While the creation of such a commission would still be political, it might be a good start. The commission appointments could be made subject to a confirmation vote after a designated period in office. A provision for recall elections when judges overstep their bounds would also seem appropriate.
At this juncture in our nation’s history, when partisan tensions seem to be reaching frightening new levels not experienced in our lifetimes, we need to find a way to reintroduce nonpartisanship into as many areas of our civic life as possible. Deescalating the fever pitch of partisanship in our local communities is essential. By removing partisan politics from our county government and state judiciary, we would be taking a step in the right direction.
Peter Kultgen was president of the family-owned Bird-Kultgen Ford dealership from 1986 until his retirement earlier this month. He plans to continue his work with many local civic and charity organizations.