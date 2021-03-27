Peter Kultgen: County offices, state judiciary should be nonpartisan

Furthermore, if we elected county-level officials on the merits and without regard to their affiliation with national political parties, it would eliminate the need for primary and runoff elections, while reducing the substantial campaign costs associated with those elections.

As most voters know, in our primary and general elections, we are faced with voting on numerous regional and statewide judicial contests and most of us, if we are honest, have little knowledge of who the candidates are or how these courts function. One possible solution would be a nonpartisan commission that would appoint judges or recommend appointments for the governor to confirm. While the creation of such a commission would still be political, it might be a good start. The commission appointments could be made subject to a confirmation vote after a designated period in office. A provision for recall elections when judges overstep their bounds would also seem appropriate.

At this juncture in our nation’s history, when partisan tensions seem to be reaching frightening new levels not experienced in our lifetimes, we need to find a way to reintroduce nonpartisanship into as many areas of our civic life as possible. Deescalating the fever pitch of partisanship in our local communities is essential. By removing partisan politics from our county government and state judiciary, we would be taking a step in the right direction.

Peter Kultgen was president of the family-owned Bird-Kultgen Ford dealership from 1986 until his retirement earlier this month. He plans to continue his work with many local civic and charity organizations.