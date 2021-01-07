Philip Wallach: The day that jolted Congress back to life

How and why the Capitol Police and other law enforcement officials failed to prevent this abomination are questions that will have to be answered later. Clearly, somewhere along the line, there were unforgivable failures of judgment.

But Congress remained resolute. Quick-thinking staffers grabbed the physical boxes containing Electoral College votes so that proceedings could continue without further delay. Members kept their composure as they were hurried off to safety, with many managing to conduct interviews broadcasting a single message: We are safe and undaunted and will finish our work tonight.

Indeed, late in the evening order was restored and both chambers resumed their deliberations. Some commentators wished our legislators would simply stop talking in the wake of such awful events. But doing so would have betrayed the spirit of the institution. Congress is all about letting people have their say, and hearing objections is also what the Electoral Count Act demanded. We will not get through difficult divisions by breaking off communication, but by continuing to argue. Seeing the process through was itself the night’s biggest victory.