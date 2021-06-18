Q&A: UFO report could give us answers — or maybe not

Q: So does that mean the UFOs are not real?

A: Well, you can often debunk one story, but you will then get another story and someone will say, “Okay, but explain this one.”

In one video, a pilot said the UFO resembled a large Tic Tac mint and that it was defying the laws of physics over the ocean and moving fast. The problem here is that we don’t know how far away it was. If it was high above the ocean, then the apparent motion is likely due to the airplane and not the object.

This is called parallax. You can often find answers like this, and so on.

So I am not optimistic that we will be shown extraordinary evidence where there is no natural explanation for what is seen.

Q: So you are saying that you can rule out most UFO sightings as something else and not a UFO?