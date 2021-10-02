Q&A with George Will: Yes, it’s time to worry for American democracy

Q: Many of the vaccination volunteers I’ve interviewed in recent days agree with you that we need to be careful how much we mandate in battling the pandemic, deadly though it is. In a recent column, you highlighted the unconstitutionality of travel bans for U.S. citizens. Many in Texas would agree government-imposed vaccination mandates may also be a bridge too far. What then is reasonable for government, state or federal, in a situation that will strangle our economy and claim more lives if we don’t check it? I ask because a week or so ago Waco had the highest hospitalization rate of COVID cases in all Texas.

Will: I work from the outer fringes of this question in: The outer fringe is: Does the federal government have a general police power that enables the president to mandate that everyone get vaccinated? The answer is no. The Framers clearly gave the general police powers to the states. When I grew up in Illinois, I was required, before I could go to school, to get chicken-pox and measles vaccinations. We were all eager to get the polio vaccine when it came out. So first of all, the business (of this) is at the state level. Clearly, people who will not be vaccinated are endangering themselves and making it more difficult for us to reach herd immunity. On the other hand, the president has made an awful mess of his messaging on all this, particularly in his speech the other day when he said (A) everyone should get vaccinated since it’s cheap and safe and effective and (B) those who are not vaccinated are threatening the vaccinated, which made no sense because if people are vaccinated they are not threatened by the unvaccinated. So (A) it’s not federal business, (B) the states should do all they can and the private sector should do all it is empowered to do, which is a lot — requiring employees to be vaccinated. A good policy is to get the states and the localities and the private sector to make this an ethical norm. A pandemic doesn’t concern just one individual, it concerns a community.