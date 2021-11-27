Q&A with Mike Rothschild: Some still await Second Coming of Kennedys for Trump

On Nov. 2, scores of QAnon believers, many from well beyond Texas, gathered at Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas to await fulfillment of the prophecy of QAnon renegade Michael Brian Protzman, alias Negative48. The prediction: John F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. would materialize in a divine scheme to restore Donald Trump to power. Neither Kennedy appeared. The prophecy was the latest from the cluttered orbit of QAnon, an online phenomenon allegedly overseen by inside government sources who claim Satan-worshiping elites running a child sex ring seek to dominate our politics — and that Trump with the assistance of the military, God or both will triumph over these forces of evil, round up the villains and execute them. This month also saw Jacob Chansley — so-called “QAnon shaman” who infamously stormed the Senate shirtless and wearing horns and face paint on Jan. 6 — sentenced to 41 months behind bars. And a video gone viral shows a crowd at a QAnon-linked “ReAwaken America” event in San Antonio’s nondenominational evangelical Cornerstone Church erupting into a “Let’s go Brandon” chant, a thinly disguised insult targeting President Biden. Mike Rothschild, author of “The Storm is Upon Us: How QAnon Became a Movement, Cult and Conspiracy Theory of Everything” (Melville House), explains what’s going on in a conversation with Waco Tribune-Herald veteran Bill Whitaker.
Question: Congratulations on your book on this shadowy online realm of unknown puppeteers who pull the strings of people apparently incapable of adjusting to change and willing to believe almost anything. So let’s bring this up to date. Scores of people assembled in Dallas to await President John F. Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr., conjured to help facilitate Trump’s run for president. This included Trump’s eventual glorification as “king of kings.” Do I have this right?
Rothschild: You have that basically right. You know, with QAnon and other assorted conspiracy theories, you can go down a rabbit hole of details that you never get out of, but you have the broad strokes of this correct. A QAnon conspiracy guru who has built up a cult personality around himself somehow got a bunch of people together in Dallas waiting for the 103-year-old John F. Kennedy to return from his 60-something-year sojourn on the other side and Trump to be elevated to god-like status.
Q: Some of these people lingered in Dallas after the big event.
Rothschild: Yeah, there are people who are still there, still livestreaming, meandering around the city, and there are very “culty” activities going on. They’re still doing nightly chats on Telegram [a messaging application]. This guy is doing these voice chats and other people chime in with their experiences. It’s very hard to track all of it. And it came out of nowhere with this guy, but a lot of people are still there and still waiting, and they will continue to wait. And then they’ll wait for something else.
Q: Should we be laughing or really, really worried about what we saw in Dallas?
Rothschild: I definitely think we should be worried. It’s easy to laugh at it. I mean, it’s so ridiculous. Trump becoming king of kings is like, well, of course you’re going to laugh at that. But once you get past that very natural reaction, you have the worry about a bunch of people wandering around Dallas being guided by a cult leader looking for dead celebrities.
Q: How does this latest spectacle fit the narrative of your book? Is this thing mutating in ways like the coronavirus did, given that this Dallas event was spurred by QAnon renegade Michael Brian Protzman, whose prophecies even QAnon appears to have disowned?
Rothschild: It’s very much indicative of a movement that is fracturing and being taken in a lot of different directions by a number of different gurus. The JFK Jr. thing has always been a part of the QAnon lore. Of course, Q itself said, “No, JFK Jr. is not alive.” You have a number of original QAnon promoters who think the whole JFK Jr. thing is a false flag by the Deep State and their media lackeys who will do anything to make truth-seekers of the real QAnon movement look like they’re crazy people. But this is really something we’ve seen quite a bit in the last year, this fracturing of QAnon, the believers being guided in a bunch of different directions using whatever cult of personality whatever individual guru is able to build around themselves.
Q: Yet this Protzman guy doesn’t seem all that charismatic, at least from videos I saw. He seems more like the guy down the street. He sure didn’t seem like, say, Burt Lancaster in “Elmer Gantry.”
Rothschild: Yeah, it’s interesting because this involves an unconventional charismatic. It’s a person telling you things you already believe to be true. This is a man articulating suspicions in a way you aren’t able to do. So he’s not that classic charismatic leader. Look at somebody like [Church of Scientology founder] L. Ron Hubbard. You don’t immediately look at him and go, “Yeah, that’s the guy who’s going to invent his own religion with himself at the top of it.” These people latch on to the person, yes, but also the ideas of that person. The leader really is the vessel of these ideas. And these ideas dovetail with what these people already believe. These people already believe there are secrets and hidden things going on in the shadows that they are now being told about that the rest of us don’t know about or want to know about. It’s very powerful and very compelling.
Q: How did you get interested in this subject?
Rothschild: I’ve been writing about conspiracy theories for about a decade now and have been interested in them as stories even longer. I first stumbled on QAnon in probably early 2018, just a few months after the drops [of online QAnon information] started. I started seeing tweets about Hillary Clinton and John McCain wearing orthopedic walking boots — not because they’d injured their feet but because they had been arrested, as they were wearing secret ankle bracelets as part of something called “the storm,” which was this great purge of the Deep State. And just the thought of that was amazing — secret arrests and purges and hollowed-out walking boots. It’s like something out of a Robert Ludlum novel. It gets pretty weird pretty fast.
Then I started to get concerned because I found it had similarities to long-running scams that work in the same way where you have a guru with secret knowledge who is doling it out to the followers, promising a great, world-changing event to come. In the case of many scams, the great, world-changing event is that you’re going to become a millionaire. With QAnon, it is the good feelings you will have when your enemies are brought to justice. And I realized there was a lot of potential for violence when people teased about Obama and Hillary Clinton and George Soros finally getting what’s coming to them finally realize it’s not happening. Then all it takes is a few people to decide they’re going to do it themselves. And suddenly you’ve got terrorism. And, of course, that’s what happened.
Q: You mean January 6.
Rothschild: I’m talking definitely about January 6, but also what happened before then. We started seeing violent acts by QAnon believers as early as 2018. It was that summer this guy barricaded himself in his homemade armored truck with two guns and 900 rounds of ammunition [at Hoover Dam], demanding Donald Trump release the “real” inspector general report about the FBI and the Deep State. The idea there is a secret, hidden report that is going to blow open corruption in the FBI — that came straight from Q and it is sort of a miracle no one got killed in that incident. And that was just the beginning.
Q: Plagues are famous for intensifying fanatical followings. How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact QAnon in terms of its adherents?
Rothschild: It was enormous. The growth of QAnon during the pandemic is probably the reason this is still around. It was starting to fizzle out in early 2020 because Republicans had gotten their butts kicked in the midterms and it was becoming clear Joe Biden was going to get the Democratic nomination and he was polling really well and this movement was kind of running out of gas. And then the pandemic hit and suddenly everybody became a conspiracy theorist. The entire world went on lockdown, everybody was inside, a bunch of people either lost their jobs or had a lot of free time on their hands, and they started looking for reasons why this was actually happening. And of course it didn’t help that our understanding of COVID was changing on almost a daily basis. For a while it was, “You don’t have to wear a mask,” then “You do have to wear a mask.” For a while it was, “You need to sanitize your groceries,” then “You don’t need to sanitize surfaces.”
The medical establishment seemed to be making this up as it went along, which is befitting a new, quickly spreading disease. That’s just how things work. We don’t know everything right away. But it’s also a Petri dish for conspiracy theories because you think, “Why do they keep changing things? What aren’t they telling us? What’s really happening here?” And you start to look at it with your biases, so if you are a person who is distrustful of 5G internet, you are going to blame it on 5G internet. And you’re going to go online and find other people who believe that and you’re going to join a Facebook group against 5G internet and then that Facebook group recommends to you an anti-Bill Gates Facebook group or an anti-vaccine Facebook group. And pretty soon that will lead you to a QAnon Facebook group. And people from all walks of life and political persuasions were radicalizing themselves with very conservative, very violent conspiracy theories.
Q: A friend who watched astounded as fellow country-club Republicans were swept up in talk-radio conspiracy theories and baseless social-media rumors claims that these people were devoid of any purpose and that QAnon theories and such fill them with excitement, drive and purpose. Do you have a more or less consistent profile of the typical QAnon theorist? Or is my friend mistaken?
Rothschild: I would say your friend is right on the money, that Q absolutely gives its believers a sense of purpose, a sense of danger, a sense of control. What you find with the demographics of QAnon believers is they are more right [that is, conservative] than not, they are middle class and upper middle class mostly, and mostly Republicans but not all by any means. The one commonality QAnon believers have is that they were already conspiracy theory believers. These are people who were already 9/11 truthers, Obama birth-certificate truthers, Big Pharma conspiracy theorists and people who look at Donald Trump as the antidote to all this secrecy and conspiracy. These are people already plugged into this world, so they were very much open to finding something else that was in that world that just kicked everything else up a notch, that brought a sense of participation and a sense of accomplishment in all these theories that they already (believed in). We’re not talking about someone who voted Democratic and read The New York Times all their life and then one day woke up and thought Hillary Clinton eats babies and the Deep State runs the world. You were already there.
Q: A few weeks ago I was interviewing conservative columnist George Will, who famously left the Republican Party after it capitulated to the craziness and anti-constitutional impulses of Donald Trump. I asked Will under what conditions he might return to the GOP. He replied that he wouldn’t return till it quit being a cult of personality centered on Donald Trump. Is the party indeed a cult? Or is that unfair?
Rothschild: I don’t think that’s stretching it too far. The idea the Republican Party is a cult of personality built around Trump is right on. He has a grip on these people that I have never seen anybody else have and that I don’t know anyone else can replicate. There’s just something about him and his story and his manner of presenting himself that fills people with this kind of emotion that makes them take leave of their senses. We’ve seen it from the very top of the GOP to the very base voters, people who never would have tolerated a leader with multiple divorces and adultery and all of these other things that would have been an absolute “no” for them. But with Trump it’s OK because they see what they want to be in him. They see the aspiration — they see the ability to say what they once just thought. That’s a huge part of it — that this guy is so unbeholden to anybody else because of his billions of dollars, that he just lives his life doing whatever he wants to whoever he wants and there’s no consequence for him. People look at him and think, “That’s what I want to be. I want to do that. I want to be able to say that, I want to live my life that way.” And, of course, with Trump it’s all an illusion. He doesn’t have the money that he fronts as having. He’s not charismatic at all. He has no idea what he’s talking about a lot of the time. But it doesn’t matter because he presents himself as the aspirational model for you to become. That to me is as cult of personality as anything.
Q: And the fascination with the Kennedys?
Rothschild: The Kennedys are seen as kind of American royalty. A lot of these people also look at the Trumps as American royalty. Here’s a dynasty of wealth and power that has made its way through the world doing whatever it wants to do. Now, yes, there were many, many questionable things about the Kennedys, but they were also devoted to public service, devoted to military service, devoted to making America a better place. The Trumps are not. So I think with the Kennedys, you have a yearning for the way things used to be, a yearning for a simpler life, a life where you could say the things you wanted to say and you could be a Christian and a white man and everything was open to you because of that. There was no fear of being “canceled” when you were a kid growing up. There’s a real fear in QAnon of progressivism and godless liberalism changing the way you live your life, taking away the things you used to hold dear. It’s no surprise the Republican Party post-Trump has really embraced these culture-war tropes of “They’re taking our Dr. Seuss books away” or “They won’t let us eat meat anymore.” These things aren’t even true but they speak to a fear of everything you believe in. When you revere the Kennedys, you revere life the way it used to be.
This Nov. 12 interview was conducted, condensed and edited for space and clarity by retired Tribune-Herald opinion editor Bill Whitaker.