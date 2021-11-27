Q&A with Mike Rothschild: Some still await Second Coming of Kennedys for Trump

Rothschild: I don’t think that’s stretching it too far. The idea the Republican Party is a cult of personality built around Trump is right on. He has a grip on these people that I have never seen anybody else have and that I don’t know anyone else can replicate. There’s just something about him and his story and his manner of presenting himself that fills people with this kind of emotion that makes them take leave of their senses. We’ve seen it from the very top of the GOP to the very base voters, people who never would have tolerated a leader with multiple divorces and adultery and all of these other things that would have been an absolute “no” for them. But with Trump it’s OK because they see what they want to be in him. They see the aspiration — they see the ability to say what they once just thought. That’s a huge part of it — that this guy is so unbeholden to anybody else because of his billions of dollars, that he just lives his life doing whatever he wants to whoever he wants and there’s no consequence for him. People look at him and think, “That’s what I want to be. I want to do that. I want to be able to say that, I want to live my life that way.” And, of course, with Trump it’s all an illusion. He doesn’t have the money that he fronts as having. He’s not charismatic at all. He has no idea what he’s talking about a lot of the time. But it doesn’t matter because he presents himself as the aspirational model for you to become. That to me is as cult of personality as anything.