Michael Hiltzik: Farewell to 2021, the stupidest year in American history
One year ago, we were looking forward to a safer and sounder 2021. The Food and Drug Administration had granted emergency authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against COVID-19. A new presidential administration was poised to take office in the next month, armed with a commitment to bring together a nation cleaved by four years of divisive policymaking. It was not to be. ...

Virginia Postrel: Think old folks are too scared of inflation? Listen to this
For Americans under 50, inflation is little more than a theoretical concept. But for those of us born in the late 1950s and 1960s, the inflation of the 1970s was a formative experience we’d rather not repeat. Inflation was as much a part of our childhood as COVID is for today’s kids. It was always there in the background. Occasionally it receded, only to return worse than before. Inflation was ...