Quiz: Test your knowledge of early and absentee voting

With this year’s elections taking place during a global pandemic and what some fear is an impending constitutional crisis, absentee and early voting are going to play an increased role nationwide as states grapple with how to keep voters and poll workers safe while maintaining the security and integrity of the voting process.

The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of absentee and early voting history and laws.

1. In what year did the act establishing “the Tuesday after the first Monday in November” as the required date for presidential and vice-presidential elections pass?

A. 1828

B. 1845

C. 1868

D. 1898

2. How many states currently allow for “no-excuse” absentee voting, which means a voter can request an absentee ballot without providing a reason?

A. 11

B. 16

C. 29

D. 34

3. How many states currently allow for “no-excuse” early voting?