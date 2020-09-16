Quiz: Test your knowledge of early and absentee voting

With this year’s elections taking place during a global pandemic and what some fear is an impending constitutional crisis, absentee and early voting are going to play an increased role nationwide as states grapple with how to keep voters and poll workers safe while maintaining the security and integrity of the voting process.
The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of absentee and early voting history and laws.
1. In what year did the act establishing “the Tuesday after the first Monday in November” as the required date for presidential and vice-presidential elections pass?
A. 1828
B. 1845
C. 1868
D. 1898
2. How many states currently allow for “no-excuse” absentee voting, which means a voter can request an absentee ballot without providing a reason?
A. 11
B. 16
C. 29
D. 34
3. How many states currently allow for “no-excuse” early voting?
A. 22
B. 34
C. 38
D. 44
4. Which of the following states that does not have “no-excuse” absentee voting has passed legislation allowing voters who have contracted COVID-19 or fear contracting COVID-19 to vote absentee?
A. Arkansas
B. Missouri
C. New Hampshire
D. All of the above
5. All voters in five states are eligible, if they so choose, to vote by mail. Which of the following is not one of those states?
A. Colorado
B. Delaware
C. Hawaii
D. Oregon
6. Which state has the longest early voting period and how many days before the election does it start?
A. Florida, 10 days
B. Massachusetts, 11 days
C. Minnesota, 46 days
D. Wyoming, 45 days
7. Some people support and some oppose early voting. Which of the following is not usually given as a reason to oppose early voting?
A. Increases voter turnout
B. Leads to ill-informed voting
C. Decreases voter turnout
D. Favors incumbent candidates
8. According to the Census Bureau, what percentage of voters cast their ballots by mail in the 2018 congressional elections?
A. 23.1 percent
B. 24.6 percent
C. 26.1 percent
D. 28.3 percent
9. According to the Census Bureau, what percentage voted “in-person before Election Day” in the 2018 congressional elections?
A. 10 percent
B. 16.6 percent
C. 28 percent
D. 33 percent
10. The Congressional Research Service found only one case of a postponement of a U.S. federal election. Where did this occur and what was the reason for the postponement?
A. Louisiana because of Hurricane Katrina
B. Tennessee because of a tornado
C. Texas because of Hurricane Rita
D. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands because of a typhoon
Answers: 1-B, 2-D, 3-C, 4-D, 5-B, 6-C, 7-A, 8-A, 9-B, 10-D. This quiz was assembled by Eric Sands, a member of the Ashbrook Center faculty and associate professor of government at Berry College in Georgia. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
