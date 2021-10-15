Rachel Greszler: Washington’s big spending plans promise much, but will they be worth the cost?

Beginning in 2023, taxes would rise for nearly 6 million taxpayers that make less than $100,000. By 2027, more than half of all families earning between $75,000 and $100,000 would pay more in taxes. Taxes would even rise on hundreds of thousands of families making less than $20,000 a year.

Of course, taxes aren’t the only thing that affects families’ budgets.

The income that workers earn, and the prices they pay for goods and services, also determine a family’s bottom line.

The proposed corporate tax rate of 26.5 percent would put the U.S. at a competitive disadvantage. Even China’s Communist Party only levels a 25 percent corporate tax rate.

Corporations seem like an easy target for tax hikes because we tend to think of them in abstract ways — as corporate logos and big buildings. But logos and buildings don’t pay taxes. People do.

Across the U.S., companies would be hit with large tax hikes that economists agree would mostly be paid for by employees of those businesses through lower wages, less work and fewer benefits.

If higher taxes and lower incomes weren’t bad enough, another squeeze to families’ budgets will be higher prices.