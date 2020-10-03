Rachel Marsden: Americans hiding out in partisan echo chambers

Families and friendships are being strained and sometimes destroyed by partisan politics. You see it all the time on social media platforms such as Facebook. Such debates often end with a friend or family member being blocked from the social media page and likely also from future get-togethers.

A big part of the problem is that many people have swapped out an issue-based approach in favor of a party or a political figure. Instead of examining an issue, adopting a position and weighing which party or candidate best represents their position, people in America tend to do it backward. They let sheep-like adherence to a party or candidate shape their beliefs on individual issues — even to the point of compromising their own beliefs if it’s required to stay in lockstep with the “team.” Sometimes it’s a matter of ego. They’ve invested so much of their identity in a party or candidate that they don’t know how to handle nuance or deviation from whatever is being sold to them.

Rational people should be able to admit that even though they generally support a particular side, that side takes some positions with which they vehemently disagree. They should also be able to admit that the other party and its candidate have accomplished or proposed some interesting things that could feasibly be adapted, or improved, and integrated into their own party’s policies.