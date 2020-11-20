Rachel Marsden: Trump playing a dangerous game with Iran on his way out the door

If Trump has been taking advice on Iran from the loyalists he just installed in the Pentagon, no wonder he’s developed a warped view. He clearly needs a reality check — and it’s up to Congress to give it to him.

In obsessing over Iran in the waning days of his mandate, Trump risks losing support from his “America First” fan base, for whom the Middle East isn’t considered vital to America. He also risks losing the goodwill of moderates who have turned a blind eye to Trump’s antics for one reason: He’s the first president in nearly a half-century who has refrained from starting a new war while in office.

If he persists in ginning up a pretext for bombing Iran — which could easily be done with a false flag event to make it appear that Iran is a threat to U.S. interests — Trump will lose the only lasting legacy of his presidency. You can’t go down in history as the antiwar president when you start World War III on the way out the door and fulfill every warmongering interventionist’s fantasy.