Rachel Marsden: Western nations are scapegoating China for their own mistakes

Notice that the G-7 countries aren’t taking their ally India to task for a manufacturing labor cost of $1.72 an hour. Nor do they have unkind words for one of their regional allies against China, Vietnam, with its manufacturing labor cost of $1.96 an hour. It seems as if this ultra-low-cost exploitative labor would undermine markets even more than China does. Apparently we’re not going to talk about it because U.S. industry has already pivoted to these countries in a global race to pay people as little as possible for their work. Instead, we’re going to hear a lot of selective outrage against the big economic adversary that Western nations helped to create. There won’t be any of the deep soul-searching that would lead to an admission of how Western policies contributed to this result.