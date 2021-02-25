Rachel Marsden: Why the electricity crisis in Texas should scare Europeans

PARIS — It was almost surreal seeing the images from Texas that were being beamed around the world. Burst water pipes. People trading firewood for water like something out of a Charles Dickens novel set in Victorian times. There were tales of citizens freezing to death in the state that is the epicenter of the energy industry in the top oil-producing country on Earth.

Some people resorted to burning household items or retreating to vehicles with functional climate control in order to keep warm. Since this happened in Texas, at least the vehicle was likely to be a Ford F-150 — the size of which would make some studio apartment dwellers here in Paris envious. If a similar crisis happened here in France, we’d all be crammed into Smart cars, with the sole advantage being that their energy efficiency would allow for a lengthy stretch of heated car-coffin living.

That’s where the mind goes when North Americans living abroad hear about the crisis in Texas. We ask whether it could happen here, too. The answer is that you can never say never, because until now it would have been unfathomable that this could have occurred in Texas.