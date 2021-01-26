Ramesh Ponnuru: Biden immigration plan scoffs at bipartisanship

Republican support will be less forthcoming this time. The new proposal has much less to attract Republicans than the old one did. Republicans have also, in the interim, made their own shift on immigration, moving in the opposite direction from the Democrats. Only five of the Republicans who backed the 2013 bill are still in the Senate, and two of them — Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Marco Rubio of Florida — have criticized Biden’s plan.

Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican often discussed as a possible presidential candidate for 2024, is already leading opposition to it.

“We should never support an amnesty-first, enforcement-never bill that also vastly expands the number of guest-worker visas for foreign workers to come and take American jobs,” he tells me. He believes the bill is too flawed to provide even a basis for negotiation. The lesson he draws from the immigration legislation of recent decades is simple: “You always get the amnesty or the expanded immigration and you hardly ever get the enforcement.”