Ramesh Ponnuru: Every Supreme Court nominee deserves firm opposition

That’s why past Republican efforts to sue for peace in the judicial wars have come to naught. After bruising fights over Republican nominees to the Supreme Court from 1987 to 1991, Senate Republicans largely voted to confirm Democratic nominees Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Breyer himself. But the next time Republicans had the White House, Democrats launched a series of filibusters against many of their judicial nominees. Each party blames the other for its role in a cycle of escalation and retaliation. But that cycle could hardly be averted once judges became such powerful forces in our politics.

Biden has said that any justice he appoints would satisfy a “litmus test” (he endorsed the phrase) on Roe v. Wade. They have to give him some sign, that is, that they will block legislatures’ attempts to regulate abortion — even though nothing in the text, original understanding or structure of the Constitution denies them that power, and even though constitutional scholars of varying views on abortion have scoffed at Roe’s reasoning.