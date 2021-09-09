Ramesh Ponnuru: Police don’t deserve an impenetrable legal shield

The doctrine may sound innocuous, but its consequences are often unjust. In a 2017 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit found that a police officer who ran a suspect off the road and shot him three times, killing him, had acted unreasonably, violating both police procedures and the Fourth Amendment. But the court also found that the legal system had not “clearly established,” through prior cases with sufficiently similar fact patterns, that this misconduct infringed constitutional rights. (If your behavior as an official is so outrageous that nothing like it has come to court before, you’ll get qualified immunity.)

In 2019, police officers got immunity from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals for stealing more than $225,000 during a search. The court’s reason: “At the time of the incident, there was no clearly established law holding that officers violate the Fourth or Fourteenth Amendment when they steal property seized pursuant to a warrant.”

Many (although not all) police organizations support qualified immunity. But the defenses don’t hold up. The National Association of Police Organizations claims that the doctrine keeps police officers from going to prison for good-faith actions. Not true. Qualified immunity applies to civil suits, not criminal prosecutions.