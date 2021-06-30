Ramesh Ponnuru: Stop lauding General Milley’s evasions on critical race theory

Third, Milley’s analogy is — and this is my characterization, not that of Waltz, who was much more diplomatic — preposterous. Nobody believes that West Point is taking the same attitude toward critical race theory that it does toward Maoism. It’s not inviting Maoists to give guest lectures with no rebuttals.

If the military were treating CRT as a dangerous set of beliefs that needs combating, Waltz and Gaetz wouldn’t be complaining, although some other congressmen might. I would add that comparing CRT to ideologies that led to tyranny and mass murder is not quite the slam-dunk defense of it that progressives are taking it to be.

Neither Waltz nor Gaetz was making a negative generalization about the U.S. military or its officers. At the end of his remarks, Milley noted that Waltz and he are both Green Berets. In our conversation, Waltz volunteered that he respects Milley. During the hearing, Gaetz emphasized that he was channeling concerns he increasingly hears from officers themselves.

Maybe those concerns are overstated or misguided. That’s a fair debate. Saying that raising them is an attack on the military, on the other hand, is an attempt to shut down debate. A democracy should respect the military that serves it. But it should also have the self-respect to tell its top military commander when he’s out of line.

