Ramesh Ponnuru: Watch out, Democrats. Virginia is talking to you

The themes Youngkin used, on the other hand, could well travel. Youngkin said he wanted to keep the state’s public schools from teaching “critical race theory,” shorthand for a left-wing view of U.S. racial history, and to give parents more of a say. McAuliffe and the Democrats called it a fake issue and an appeal to racism. It didn’t work. Voters whose top issue is education usually break for the Democrats. This time, they went for Youngkin.

Democratic candidates in next year’s races will be careful not to deliver a sound bite as damaging as McAuliffe’s comment that “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” But the party as a whole is more deferential toward the educational system than Republicans are, and takes the same view of the controversy over critical race theory as McAuliffe does. Republicans elsewhere are surely taking notes.

Finally, the results may suggest a degree of unhappiness with one-party Democratic rule that may also be present elsewhere. Youngkin’s victory is notable in part because Virginia has become so Democratic. But that development is recent. Democrats have had the governorship and majorities of both houses of the legislature only for the last two years, and that dominance occurred against the backdrop of unified Democratic control of the federal government only for the last year.