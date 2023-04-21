I had a fervent chuckle when Lt. Governor Dan Patrick recently declared he couldn’t compromise with Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on how to best overhaul property tax legislation because “I do not negotiate on bad math.” Really? The last time Patrick displayed his math chops was during the 2018 presidential vote count. He missed the verified sum by 7 million votes by adding the unusual variables of rumors, suspicions and political desperation while he counted. Patrick’s dubious math skills remind me of the words of British economist Ronald Coase who said, “If you torture data long enough, it will confess to anything”.

Texas finds itself in the unenviable position of having local property taxes, a portion of which is allotted to school finance, among the highest in the nation and yet also having public school rankings among the lower half in the nation every year. That’s a lousy return on investment. The investors should be fired. If only our tenured politicians would quit incessantly bragging about themselves long enough to do some serious thinking. It probably won’t happen. They are mostly getting ready to run again in 2024 and need to lay the groundwork for when they run again in 2028 or whenever. I surmise this is the math Patrick and his ilk are truly interested in.

So, what about those pesky property taxes? Patrick wants to raise the state homestead exemption. It will help lower-income homeowners and allow everyone to keep a few extra hundred bucks. Sure, why not? It would be like the plastic toy you used to get in a box of Cracker Jacks. Those were fun to get when I was 5 years old. I don’t need math to tell me this won’t fix the real problem. We need surgery and this is a lollipop in the waiting room. Increasing the homestead exemption is simply not good enough.

Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan is possibly onto something. He promotes lowering the annual appraisal cap on a home from 10% to 5% and would also include commercial properties inside the proposed cap. This might slow down wild tax increases caused by a cyclical overheated real estate market. Yet Dale Craymer, president of Texas Taxpayers and Research Association says, “Appraisal caps are the cotton candy of tax policy.” Lollipops and cotton candy instead of creative, innovative thinking. Great.

How about taking a wrecking ball to the school finance/property appraisal/property tax apparatus and just start over?

First, restate the state’s primary goal for school finance: Pay the bills and improve our public schools. Our goal should be to be ranked in the top ten among states within one decade. How can Texas possibly do this? It may not be that hard. Cut the infatuation with glitzy, expensive campuses and shovel a whole lot more money to teachers’ wages. Pay them like you mean business; in other words, a whole lot more than they are getting now. Pay them big time because believe it or not, it’s the kids of Texas and not oil and abundant land that is our most valuable resource.

Second, get realistic property appraisals. I’ve written about property appraisal shortcomings several times. The over-reliance on a few sales comps to value all properties makes little sense. The yearly buying and selling of residential houses may represent 3-6% of the entire population of residential homes in any given year. The supply and demand variables appraisers rely on represent only the houses that were for sale and the houses that were sold. Comparable sales come out of that diminutive tranche. They are then used to appraise all similar properties. If the entire population of houses were for sale, values would plummet. The plummeted value is the actual value, if the entire population of properties is accounted for on the supply side. Tax values would only adjust upon an actual sale. A small annual increase might be acceptable, but it should never be more than the CPI increase. Stop manipulating the interpretation and use of an unwieldy supply and demand curve. This would produce sobering clarity. Most “not for sale” properties are ridiculously overvalued. First get the property evaluations right and then talk about caps and exemptions.

On another note, the idea of property tax fairness has crept into the dialogue of some experts. Their concern is a new homeowner might pay more taxes than his neighbor who has been ensconced for 20 years next door in a similar property. So what? If the new homeowner buys a house at market price, he knows what the deal is going in. He’s made his budget. He won’t buy if he doesn’t like the deal. It may not be equal, but implying it’s unfair is ridiculous. If I make an investment in a stock and pay $5,000 for it and you buy the same stock later for $10,000 and we both get the same dividend, no one claims that is unfair. There is no morality attached to this. It’s just timing.