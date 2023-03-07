If you were offered the choice of receiving $50,000 today or $100,000 ten years from today, which one would you choose? An unscientific poll conducted by the author concluded most people would take the $50,000 today. Many reasons were cited: the uncertainty of the future, current debt obligations and a desire to be done with it were among the most reasonable explanations.

Receiving the present value of a future sum has a tantalizing psychology. Many people have a fatalistic view of their potential longevity and embrace getting what they can as soon as possible. Others simply cannot deny themselves instant monetary gratification versus a long wait for a bigger sum. There is also the group of confident folks who believe they can turn $50,000 into $200,000 in ten years. Show them the money.

However, the real strength of having the present value of a future sum is not solely psychological but practical. It is calculating compounding interest in reverse, and it represents a real though formulized and debatable value. Determining present value is a quantitative way to express the idea of the time value of money.

This is potentially an important tool for determining fair taxable land values. Tax assessors rely too strongly on comparable sales data without seriously considering how excruciatingly long it takes to sell certain parcels of land. It’s all well and good that a 1-acre commercial tract out of a 20- acre business park just sold for $5 per square foot. But what if this sale is one of only four sales that have taken place in the last 15 years? And suppose there are another 16 lots that are for sale in the same business park, and have been for sale for the last 15 years with no takers? One thing is certain. The taxable value should not be close to $5 per square foot, regardless of a neighboring tract having just sold for that amount. If it takes an average of 10 years to sell a parcel for $5 per square foot, using 7% as the annual cost of money, that equates to $2.54 per square foot in present value. If it takes 15 years to sell a parcel for $5 per square foot, then the present value would be $1.81 per square foot. That would be the reasonable tax assessment for the present year.

This is a good reason for tax assessors to not become infatuated with list prices. In this case, of course the owner would ask $5 per square foot, or more, for the remaining vacant tracts. That doesn’t mean he will get that price anytime soon. Tax values should be based on reality, and nothing quite hammers home reality for land prices better than calculating present value.

Using present value analysis also installs a braking system to the roller coaster of the supply and demand curve. This is important because tax assessors sometimes say that the current gyrations of supply and demand are a tool in their evaluation of real estate value. That is acceptable. However, supply and demand are often charted on perceived monthly or other short-term fluctuations in a particular market. Those fluctuations may not impact the current value of specific tracts of slower selling land. In determining tax value, the historical sales activity of similar and neighboring land parcels supersedes short term supply and demand movement.

The land we buy and claim ownership of is over four billion years old if we accept current scientific data. During that time, it has changed in millions of ways. Some of the land we own may once have been part of an ancient seabed, forest or desert, or been at the earth’s core, only to be regurgitated to the earth’s surface by a volcano. The window of time we use to determine its present value is a mere quantum fraction of the actual age of the land. The idea of individual ownership of land is relatively new but a core value of democracy. However, ownership is an elusive term when one considers the age of the thing he or she claims to own. And so, the land we claim to own is a mere legal definition and right. We are simply short-lived stewards.