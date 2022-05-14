Randy Reid: Why comp sales create impossible home valuations

As a 38-year veteran of the commercial real estate business, I have learned a few things about real estate. One of them is to be wary of opinions of real estate values based on rules of thumb and broad assumptions. I think there is some muddled thinking about determining property values for taxation purposes, and I know one reason why.

According to a recent front-page article in the Tribune-Herald, there are approximately 125,000 residential properties in McLennan County, 62,000 of which are owner-occupied homes. Approximately 3,000 homes were sold countywide in the two most recent appraisal years. Those sales numbers represent 2.4% of the whole population of McLennan County houses. Demand has risen to the extent that 3,000 homes were not sufficient to satisfy the voraciousness of buyers in the market for houses. Their number was evidently legion or at minimum surpassed the number of 3,000. Thus, demand exceeded supply, created scarcity and prices rose. Not just in McLennan County, either, but practically everywhere in the country.

When gathering sales data to assess value for properties that are similar, it is standard to compare features. Almost everything is looked at: sale price, general condition of the property, square footage, numbers of bedrooms and bathrooms, quality of schools, etc. By using data from “comparable” sales, the house you are living in — the one that is not for sale, and therefore does not have an asking price — may be assessed a value. Appraisers may tweak the numbers up or down to adjust for a specific property’s idiosyncrasies.

Here’s the problem. This approach applies whether your house is on the market or not. While rushing to apply value to all similar properties, there is one salient fact that is overlooked. There is no attention given to the single most important feature about most properties: That is that they are not for sale. In this regard, they are not at all comparable to those that have sold. Properties that sold represent 2.4% of the 125,000 residential properties in the county. Properties that were not for sale or at least did not sell represent 97.6% of those 125,000 residential properties.

These important facts lead to an observation about the attempt to fairly evaluate all properties:

It is impossible for all properties to have market values comparable to those that have sold. Why? Because the properties that have sold at high prices have done so almost wholly because of scarcity of supply. If you compare total houses to houses sold, sold units represent two standard deviations outside the mean of a bell curve. In layman’s terms, sold units are essentially statistical outliers and are rare events.

It is unreasonable to herd all homeowners into valuations based on comparable sales of the few without factoring in the implications on supply and demand if all the inventory was made available for sale. What if the entire inventory of newly assessed properties were also newly available for sale? What would that do to scarcity? How would that impact prices? It would clobber them.

When products are sold in vast quantities, they sell for wholesale prices. When products are sold in smaller quantities, they sell for higher retail prices. All houses that are not for sale should be valued at wholesale prices because they represent great quantity. Great quantity eliminates or at least reduces scarcity. The argument that today’s supply and demand is a strong determinant for current prices is valid but only with the prerequisite that inventory remains scarce and below demand.

A wholesale price valuation is a more realistic and fair approach for all properties that are not for sale. The difference between wholesale and retail prices is substantial. Retail prices are commonly twice what wholesale prices are. This would more fairly reflect the extension of the rules of supply and demand to properties not in the current supply chain. If there is small number of available houses for sale, sellers may continue to take advantage of the current supply and demand and ask for a high price. This cannot possibly apply to everyone.

Real estate broker Randy Reid, co-founder of Reid Peevey Commercial Real Estate, has nearly 40 years of property experience in Waco and dozens of Texas cities. He has won several Masters Weightlifting medals in international competition since returning to the sport about 10 years ago.