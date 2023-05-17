Ten years ago, at what now seems the young age of 59 years old, the thought occurred to me that if I wasn’t careful, I would soon become an old man. Of course, I was already an old man. But what I really wanted was a way to defy the common methods of aging. Old folks might jog or walk to keep up their health, but they rarely sprint as fast as they can, jump as high as they can or lift something that’s truly heavy. It’s popularly assumed they will injure themselves or just keel over from a maximum physical effort. I realized there was greater likelihood I might injure myself or keel over from not doing these things. So, at 59, I started running sprints.

For most men, the last time they ran as fast as they could was probably in high school. I played softball until I was about 40 years old, so I kept it up longer than most. But, with most 50-, 60-, 70-year-old men there are multiple decades separating them from their last all-out sprint. I hadn’t run a maximum sprint for 20 years.

I was immediately disappointed when I began. I could barely run in a straight line, much less fast. I felt like I was running ankle-deep in mud or with suction cups on the soles of my shoes. I felt uncoordinated for the first time in my life. Fortunately, I have exercised for many years, and I understand progressive training. I simply kept at it every week. I did not anticipate much of an increase in speed at my age, but I did expect improvement in my overall physical conditioning and coordination. That seemed a reasonable goal. Then the unexpected happened. On the six-month anniversary of my speed training, something surprising occurred. I got a lot faster. In the 100-yard dash, time is measured in the hundredths of a second. I improved by nearly a full second. I could beat my former self of six months earlier by nearly 20 feet in the 100.

My dramatic improvement roused a dormant competitive streak. I now wanted to race peer sprinters, not just train for exercise’s sake. I bought running spikes, studied videos on sprint technique, worked on my sprint start, the dig, my running stride and my foot strike. All it required was a little obsession. I got faster. Unfortunately, I got faster too quickly. My running speed became faster than my body was conditioned for and capable of managing. I was not prepared for the negative physiological feedback. Muscle strains and pulls cascaded through every major muscle group in or near my legs, from glutes to both Achilles tendons and everything in between. I had improved but I had failed to build a proper base to withstand my newfound speed. In my eagerness to run faster, I had allowed the essential warmup and sprint drills to be compromised. I was promptly chastened by two basic training principles: You can’t cut corners, and things take time to develop.

I’m glad this happened. I was not at all discouraged. Indeed, I had become injured, just like you might have predicted. But not for the reasons one might attribute the injuries. My improvement in speed created a zealous eagerness to start running fast in training before I was thoroughly warmed up. That was it. Once I sobered up, I realized that although I had gotten much faster, I was likely to be average in a track meet against men who may have been schoolboy or collegiate track stars. The important result was I now had both subjective experience and empirical evidence that a 59-year-old person could make dramatic athletic gains. This seed of information took cognitive root. My gains in sprinting speed were both surprising and satisfying, but the gains in my mindset were transformational. It formed the foundation of a revised self-identity that altered my path. However, if I chose to be truly competitive, I would need to change some things.

In the ensuing months, I switched to a sport I had once been good at and became a competitive Masters Weightlifter. This is not the same sport as powerlifting, which is composed of the squat, bench press and deadlift. Weightlifting consists of two lifts: the snatch, and the clean and jerk. They are more difficult to perform than the powerlifts. The lifts start from the ground and are finished overhead, with arms completely straight and locked out. These lifts are heavily reliant on speed and technique, along with strength. I have never had a personal coach and I taught myself the lifts.

Competition now brings an edge to everything I do. I don’t work out, I train. I develop my own training programs. I strictly adhere to the script. I seldom do anything by happenstance. I have been in a 10-year search for how to improve, how to lift just one more kilogram of weight. As I get older and my strength wanes, I simply hope to weaken more slowly than the competition that ages alongside me. The results have been satisfying. I’ve won seven national championships, broken state and national records and in 2022 achieved my biggest goal of winning gold in the World Masters Weightlifting Championships. I won by one kilogram.

Why compete in weightlifting at 68 years old? The motivation and purpose come from a reconstructed self-identity. I now consider myself a competitive athlete. I did not think this 10 years ago. In fact, it never crossed my mind to consider myself an athlete. I was just old and getting older. This is the creeping disinformation about aging. It’s an inflation of negativity that is largely self-inflicted. Signs of aging are written all over and inside us. That is undeniable. We concede we are past our physical prime but then expedite this decline by the way we think and behave. What is equally undeniable is, regardless of age, we all have resources and unfulfilled potential available to be exploited.

I haven’t reached my prime in weightlifting. I’d be crazy to quit while I’m on a roll.