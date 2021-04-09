Ray Perryman: A milestone in weekly unemployment claims

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits in the U.S. fell to 684,000 in late March for the first time in a year. Believe it or not, that’s important. “Initial claims” sounds like something only an economist could love. This weekly statistic represents the first filing for unemployment for a specific claim — basically layoffs or jobs that have recently been eliminated. We normally don’t pay much attention to it, but it got more headlines during the pandemic as a weekly barometer of how the economy was faring.

Since records have been kept, the highest numbers we had ever seen were 695,000 at the worst of the 1980s downturn and 665,000 during the Great Recession over a decade ago. That was, however, before the pandemic surfaced.

In early 2020, as the economy was in its 11th year of expansion, initial claims were lower than they had been in decades at around 200,000 (there are always some just due to the churn in the economy). For the week of March 7, 2020, initial claims were 211,000. Just two weeks later on March 28, they were 6,867,000 — about 10 times the historic high.