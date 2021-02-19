Ray Perryman: After pandemic, labor shortages will continue to limit construction

Every industry has been impacted by the pandemic, though obviously to varying degrees. In construction, work substantially slowed in most segments in 2020, although housing, buoyed by historically low mortgage rates, was one relative bright spot. Many contractors faced delayed or canceled projects due to lower economic activity and uncertainty. According to a survey from the Associated General Contractors of America, 44% of contractors had at least one project canceled and 59% had projects postponed to 2021. Many of those initiatives remain in limbo. Overall volume was down about 16% in 2020. While there are small signs of confidence increasing as the path forward becomes somewhat clearer, it remains uncertain when or even whether demand will improve this year.

A number of factors caused contractors to struggle during the lean months in the spring of 2020. Increased competition for the few available projects led many to reduce bids to secure sustainable work. The additional costs associated with COVID-19, including safety equipment and other protocols, also reduced profitability. Simultaneously, the cost of materials escalated due to shortages and bottlenecks, causing still further pressure. As examples, the cost of steel increased by 9.3% and lumber by a staggering 52% during 2020.