Ray Perryman: Airlines should see friendlier skies in 2021

Of greater significance, the pandemic will likely have long-term effects on the industry. Business travel has been particularly hard hit and has been slower to rebound, as companies have scaled back travel and moved many meetings and conferences to virtual settings. Estimates of the permanent reduction in business travel are as high as 36% (although we project it to be less dramatic). Business travel is a key component of airline revenue (typically around 30%), and higher-priced corporate trips tend to subsidize cheaper leisure fares that fill marginal seats. Less business travel could lead to pricier leisure fares or fewer available seats and flight options.

Airlines will also have to continue to seek opportunities to manage costs. In addition to reducing flights, some have retired older aircraft, increased cargo business, and taken other steps designed to enhance efficiency. Companies have taken on unprecedented amounts of debt, and credit ratings have been negatively affected.

With vaccination deployment and enhanced therapeutics and safety measures, demand should begin to increase later this year, though a surge is not expected. Pent-up desire among leisure travelers will likely be the primary initial source of stimulus.

Airlines are essential to global efficiency and will be ultimately restored to strength. The path will likely be rocky, but navigable.

Economist Ray Perryman is president and CEO of the Perryman Group, an economic research group and analysis firm based in Waco.